See How Boeing's Mechanics, Engineers, and Electricians Build Planes In Record Time

Despite some serious issues with the 787 Dreamliner, Boeing is still beating earning estimates and selling more planes than its archrival Airbus for the first time in nearly a decade.

To meet the uptick in orders, Boeing is working to build its planes faster, incorporating new technologies and adding new facilities and employees.

The Washington aviation company now builds eight brand new 777s every month (up from seven) and 38 737s each month (up from 31). It expects to increase the production rate of the 737 to 42 per month in 2014, according to NYC Aviation.

As the company builds more planes, it has also been building its staff. The company hired about 15,000 employees last year — and it treats its employees well. Boeing took the number 16 spot on our list of the 50 Best Employers In America, based on exclusive data from PayScale, with 76 per cent of employees reporting a high job satisfaction rating.

The combination of new technology and quality employees working together allows Boeing to make planes so quickly. “The amount of breakthrough and innovation that the team brings — our mechanics, our support team, our engineers —  is what enables this,” Jason Clark, the director of 777 manufacturing, said.

Boeing produced a short video to show off how it manufactures aeroplanes at such an astounding rate. Watch the full video, or click through to see.

This is where it all goes down: The Boeing factory in Everett, Washington.

One key to getting everything in place quickly is the new, automated flex track system.

It guides a drill around and along the side of the 777.

It's more precise than a human worker.

And saves employees from drilling in awkward and uncomfortable positions.

In the plane's forward section, it's all about the wiring.

The wires used to resemble a rats' nest, says one engineer, which Boeing workers had to untangle.

Now wires come bundled, thanks to new technologies.

Electricians no longer need to separate, strip, and bundle everything themselves.

Industrial engineer Suzanne Rauch says it saves 10 hours of work.

It's the same story in the aeroplane's nose.

Parts like the disconnect packet now comes with the wiring complete.

That makes installation installation a breeze.

And keeps everything rolling at full speed.

