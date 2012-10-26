How Boeing Is Building Planes Faster Than Ever

Alex Davies
This year, Boeing is ahead of its archrival Airbus in aircraft sales for the first time in nearly a decade.To meet the uptick in orders, Boeing is working to build its planes faster, incorporating new technologies and adding employees.

The Washington aviation company now builds eight brand new 777s every month, up from seven. That’s one every two and a half days, the fastest rate ever.

Boeing produced a short video to show off how its done, which Aviation Week posted to YouTube. Watch the full video, or click through to see.

This is where it all goes down: The factory in Everett, Washington.

One key to getting everything in place quickly is the new, automated flex track system.

It guides a drill around and along the side of the 777.

It's more precise than a human worker.

And saves employees from laboring in uncomfortable positions.

In the plane's forward section, it's all about the wiring.

The wires used to resemble a rats' nest, says one engineer, which Boeing workers had to untangle.

Now wires come bundled, thanks to new technologies.

Electricians no longer need to separate, strip, and bundle everything themselves.

Industrial engineer Suzanne Rauch says it saves 10 hours of work.

It's the same story in the aeroplane's nose.

Parts like the disconnect packet now comes with the wiring complete.

That makes installation installation a breeze.

And keeps everything rolling at full speed.

Now check out a plane soon to take off.

