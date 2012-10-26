How Boeing Is Building Planes Faster Than Ever

Photo: Boeing

This year, Boeing is ahead of its archrival Airbus in aircraft sales for the first time in nearly a decade.To meet the uptick in orders, Boeing is working to build its planes faster, incorporating new technologies and adding employees.



The Washington aviation company now builds eight brand new 777s every month, up from seven. That’s one every two and a half days, the fastest rate ever.

Boeing produced a short video to show off how its done, which Aviation Week posted to YouTube. Watch the full video, or click through to see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.