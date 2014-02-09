Here's How Boeing Builds The New Fuel-Efficient 737 Jet

This week, Boeing officially cranked the production rate of its 737 Next Generation plane to 42 per month, an all-time high.
That’s a 33% jump over 2010, when Boeing was producing 31.5 a month at its Renton, Wash., factory.
While problems continue to plague the 787 Dreamliner, which debuted in the U.S. at the end of 2012, Boeing’s older models are reliable enough to warrant an increased production rate.
“Efficiency improvements in the factory, many of them developed by our employees, are a big part of why we are able to successfully increase the number of aeroplanes we build,” Beverly Wyse, vice president and general manager, 737 Program, Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes, said in a statement.
The first 737NG produced at the new rate will debut by the end of March and Boeing execs hope to increase production even further, to 47 planes a month by 2017.
The 737 is Boeing's best-selling jet partly thanks to its fuel efficiency, a big plus for cash-strapped airlines.
Plane demand is up as American and European airlines refresh their fleets, while airlines in Asia and the Middle East are quickly expanding.
LAM -- Mozambique Airlines just announced it will purchase three new Next Generation 737s from Boeing, an order valued at $US228 million.
Boeing has close to 12,000 commercial jets in service around the world, making up about 75% of the global fleet.
The spars, an internal support structure in the wings, are the first pieces to be constructed in the plane building process.
Employees developed many of the efficiency-improving strategies for production in-house, according to Beverly Wyse, vice president and general manager, 737 Program, Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes.
