How billionaires will survive the end of the world

Courtesy of Vivos Robert Vicino, founder and CEO of Vivos.

The world is a scary place, and there are lots of things that could go wrong at any minute.

Luckily, Robert Vicino has a plan for the impending end of the world.

As founder and CEO of Vivos, he plans to build a network of high-end, underground bunkers for those who can afford to pay for their assured safety.

And just how much is he asking?

For a spot in a standard bunker, Vicino says, you’ll be set back about $US35,000.

But if you want a spot in Vivos’ ultra-luxury bunker, Europa One, it will cost you much more — and you’ll have to score an invite from Vivos first.

“Individual chambers are being bought for $US5 million,” Vicino said to Business Insider. “You get a shell with utilities, and then you can build out the living quarters however you want.”

Each family who buys in will get two stories of space to outfit to their liking. That could include swanky furnishings like plush leather couches and high-end bars, or it could mean additional amenities like swimming pools, movie theatres, and private gyms.

“Some may want their quarters to be like a high-end yacht, or others might want a more basic job,” Vicino said. “We expect the average cost for outfitting a space to be $US5 million. Taken in perspective of who these people are, that’s a fraction of the cost of one of their yachts.”

Europa One is being built in a massive Soviet bunker in Germany, originally constructed during the Cold War for the storage of missiles. The complex was purchased by a mysterious philanthropist, with whom Vivos is partnering to construct the bunker.

The space will be outfitted with enough supplies and amenities that residents could stay a year without leaving.

As for the client list, Vicino has been very discreet. He won’t say anything other than that buyers are “global industrialists,” many of whom are billionaires.

They’re the kind of demographic who will appreciate the high-end amenities — and the privacy.

“The only way in or out is by our helicopters, which they can take from wherever their private jet lands,” Vicino said. “Whether they’re coming from the Middle East, Moscow, the UK, Hong Kong — everyone should be able to get there in short notice.”

Vicino says they have gotten about 50,000 applications from people of all different skill sets. Most people they accept have a broad range of skills, whether they’re a doctor who can also hunt or a pilot who also knows basic mechanic tasks. Anyone who makes a joke of it is immediately rejected.

“It’s like an aeroplane,” Vicino said. “We’re going to make sure you’re a good passenger before we take off.”

Vivos can help people protect themselves from any number of global disasters, from nuclear winter to famine to a tsunami that wipes out everyone who couldn’t get underground.

“Vivos is life assurance for those who can afford it,” Vicino said. “We don’t know when ‘the accident’ is going to happen. For those who haven’t secured a solution yet, it’s already too late.”

“It’s expensive, but it’s an investment in your life and in real estate. Think about it as an investment that they can pass down to their heirs.”

But you don’t have to be a billionaire to be safe from the apocalypse. Vivos offers two other private bunker services — Quantum, made for families or small groups, and Trine, for groups between 150 and 500 people.

Vicino says they can build these shelters to the group’s exact specifications, and they’re able to withstand any disaster for a year or longer. He says they’re ramping up construction of the shelters all over the place, but especially in Argentina and Canada. In the event of a global catastrophe, discretion will be key to protecting survivors, so Vivos doesn’t disclose where they’re building.

They don’t even hire outside contractors out of fear the secret will get out.

He added: “We’re everywhere, but where we’re not is where you expect us to be.”

