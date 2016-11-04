The real estate tricks billionaires use to sell their penthouses faster and for more money



Luxury New York City real estate is renowned for its top-of-the-line appliances, breathtaking views, and coveted outdoor space. To help a property stand out in this niche high-end market, professional stager Cheryl Eisen and her team at Interior Marketing Group use some proven tricks of the trade to transform a space from yet another multi-million dollar apartment into a potential home.

Eisen took Business Insider on a tour of a $27.3 million apartment at desired Manhattan building One57 her team staged to point out some crucial ways to sell a property faster and for more money.

