Maria Bartiromo to Sam Zell in a CNBC interview yesterday: DO YOU REGRET MAKING [THE DISASTROUS TRIBUNE] DEAL?”

Sam Zell: YOU KNOW, MY HEAD ONLY FUNCTIONS LOOKING FORWARD. I’M NOT REALLY VERY GOOD AT LOOKING BEHIND. AND SO CONSEQUENTLY I DON’T TEND TO

REMINISCE OR, YOU KNOW, SELF-MUTILATE MYSELF AS A RESULT OF PAST

DECISIONS. I THINK I MADE THE DECISION WHEN I MADE IT. I THOUGHT IT WAS

AN APPROPRIATE INVESTMENT AT THE TIME. OBVIOUSLY CIRCUMSTANCES HAVE

PROVEN THE OPPOSITE, BUT THIS, TOO, SHALL PASS.



Alternate title for this post: Why Sam Zell is a Billionaire And You’re Not

