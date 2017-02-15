How billionaire hedge fund titan Steve Cohen walked away from the biggest insider trading scandal in history

In her new book “Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street,” author Sheela Kolhatkar chronicles the incredible story of the biggest insider trading scandal in history.

At the center of the scandal is Steve Cohen, the billionaire hedge fund manager who was not charged in the case that saw the closure of his firm SAC Capital.

