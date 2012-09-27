Bill Clinton Has Figured Out How He Could Be President Again

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Taegan Goddard at Political Wire alerts us to this hilarious part of Bill Clinton‘s interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan last night, in which the former president reveals just how much he’s thought about being president again. First, Clinton explained to Morgan that having a two-term limit on presidents is better than having none, adding that “maybe someday the rules will be changed so if you can serve two years and lay out and—serve two terms and lay out a term or two, you could run again because for a simple reason, we’re all living so much longer and we’re maintaining the capacity to work and think clearly for a longer period.”



Then Morgan asked if the 42nd U.S. president could ever become prime minister of England.

Clinton’s response says everything:

“There are only two countries I’m eligible to run for the leadership position in: If I move to Ireland and buy a house, I can—I can run for president of Ireland, because of my Irish heritage.

And because I was born in Arkansas, which is part of the Louisiana Purchase, any person anywhere in the world that was born in a place that ever was part of the French empire, if you move to—if you live in France for six months and speak French, you can run for president.

However, I once polled very well in a French presidential race. And I said, you know, this is great, but that’s the best I’d ever do because once they heard my broken French with a Southern accent, I would drop into single digits within a week and I’d be toast. I just don’t think—that’s what I think. I think the system we have may have some opportunity costs.”

