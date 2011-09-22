How Big Was Arrington's Stake In TechCrunch When He Sold It To AOL?

Arrington, Huffington, and CrunchFund investor Ron Conway

About 85%.That’s according to super angel Ron Conway, who is tight with Mike Arrington.



He was giving advice to a bunch of entrepreneurs and developers at small companies at the Twilio Conference in San Francisco, and said that they should try to bootstrap for as long as possible before taking venture or angel money:

There’s nothing wrong with bootstrapping for as long as you can. Mike Arrington bootstrapped TechCrunch, when he sold it to AOL, he owned like 85% of that company. That’s an awesome outcome. It doesn’t happen very often.

If reports of the sale price of $30 million are correct, that means Arrington’s stake was worth more than $25 million. How much of that stake he’ll actually collect depends on the term of his contract with AOL — it’s possible that he had to stick around for a certain period to get that full value.

