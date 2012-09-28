CHARTS: See How Massive Social Media Is Now, By Users And Dollars

Social media now constitutes 14% of all online ad spend. That’s a significant piece of the digital media pie. In the past couple of years, social media has overtaken mobile — an older medium — as the platform to watch for paid and earned advertising.



These charts were developed from BI’s own research for our Social Media ROI conference in New York, today.

The following chart is a breakdown of the social media universe by the number of users on each of the eight major social media sites.

That’s a total of 2.3 billion users. With a universe this large, it is no wonder marketers have started taking notice.

So far this year, ad spend, by quarter, on Facebook is $992 million, Twitter is $65 million, and LinkedIn is $63 million. The total social media advertising revenues for the year, then are $4.5 billion. That’s no small chunk of change.

And, while still the teenager of the digital advertising family, web advertising is at $32 billion in revenue, social media is quickly growing-up. This chart shows how social media ad spend compares, side-by-side, to web and mobile ad spend:

For the most part, these numbers represent US users and spend, but China’s universe of social media is just as big. The three largest social media sites in China collectively have more than 1.1 billion users.

