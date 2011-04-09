What Are The Chances For A Red Sox Recovery?

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

The Boston Red Sox, everybody’s favourite to win the American League, dropped six straight game to start the season.And even though there is still 96.3 per cent of the season left to play, the Red Sox have left themselves a big hill to climb.



WHY RED SOX NATION SHOULD WORRY

By losing to the Indians, the Sox became just the 20th team since 1980 to lose their first six games. Only 12 teams had a longer streak to start the season.

Of the first 19 teams to start the year 0-6…

The group averaged 92.3 losses ranging from 59 (1995 Reds in strike-shortened season) to 119 (2003 Tigers).

Five teams lost at least 100 games and four of those lost at least 106.

Only four finished the season with a winning record.

Only one team (1995 Reds) went to the playoffs.

WHY RED SOX FANS DON’T HAVE TO JUMP OFF THE BANDWAGON YET

It’s still early, right? We’re not sure when the mythical “early” becomes “not early.” But we can agree that it is not quite yet. But beyond that there are other reasons to not lose sleep.

Most importantly, the Red Sox have yet to play a game at Fenway Park where they have won 56 games in two of the last three years. If they can duplicate that number this season, they would only need to go 38-37 in their final 75 games on the road to reach the all-important 94-win plateau. In the Wild Card era (1995-present), no AL team has ever won 94 games and failed to make the playoffs.

And things could be worse. The defending AL East champions, Tampa Bay Rays, are also 0-6 and have reached their mark in historic fashion. The Rays are the first team since 1919 to start the season with six straight games in which the had six hits or less.

They are also just the second team to play their first six games without ever holding a lead. And five of those six games were at home where the Rays have the best home record in baseball over the last three years.

WHY IT COULD GET WORSE

The Red Sox are 0-6, but game seven is today in Boston for their home opener against the Yankees. It is still early. But at the end of the season, we could look back at this series and recognise it as the point where the Sox righted the ship, or the point where the hole just got too deep.



All data via Baseball-Reference.com

