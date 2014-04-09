This Incredible Map Shows Just How Gigantic Texas Really Is

Texans like to talk all the time about how big Texas is, and how if you’re driving from the bottom of Texas to Canada, then you’re spending half of your time just getting through the state itself.

So is that true? It’s pretty close. Texas really is gigantic.

Redditor Armeleon put together a map that gives you a good idea of the massive size and scope of Texas.

Texas spans about 800 miles from north to south. Everything seen in red on the map is closer than 791 miles to Texas (the longest straight-line distance in Texas from north to south is actually 801 miles, but Armeleon used 791 miles as a benchmark to create the map).

Check it out:

It’s mind-boggling to think that, for example, Corpus Christi is closer to Cuba than it is to Denver.

(via Yes To Texas)

