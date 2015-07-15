Here's how big Pluto is compared to the largest objects in the solar system

For 76 years, Pluto was our ninth, and farthest planet in the solar system. Today, it’s still one of the farthest objects in our solar neighbourhood, but it now goes by another title: dwarf planet.

In truth, dwarf planet is much more fitting title for this small, icy world. After all, it’s the largest of all the dwarf planets whereas it was the smallest of all the planets, by far. You can fit about 10 Earths across the diameter of Jupiter — it would take six times as many Plutos to do the same!

To show just how tiny Pluto really is, we’ve made this graphic:

