How big a home a family can afford in 15 major US cities

Kathleen Elkins
Urban houses san franciscoShutterstockFamilies living in San Francisco can afford about 1,091 square feet.

If you’re considering moving to Los Angeles, get comfortable with close quarters — the typical family in this southern California city can afford a mere 757 square feet of living space.

That’s according to NerdWallet’s recent report estimating how much space a family earning the area’s median income can afford in the 100 most populated US metros.

Pulling data on debt, housing costs, and home prices, NerdWallet assessed how much a “married couple family” (two adults with zero to four children, according to the BLS) with median income could afford to spend on a home while remaining within reasonable budget parameters. This recommended home price was then divided by Zillow’s 2014 median price per square foot to calculate how big of a space the typical family can afford.

(Read the full methodology in the report.)

Below, we included the following data for the 15 biggest metro areas in the US:

• The median family income, which NerdWallet determined by collaborating with the Bureau of Labour Statistics to project 2013 numbers into 2015

• NerdWallet’s suggested amount to spend on a home

• The total affordable square feet for a typical family, ranked from highest square footage to lowest

15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

Google Maps
A neighbourhood in Atlanta, Georgia.

Population: 5,524,700

Median family income: $US84,896

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US287,607

Total affordable square feet: 3,032

14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

Google Maps
A neighbourhood in Warren, Michigan.

Population: 4,295,000

Median family income: $US85,835

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US297,141

Total affordable square feet: 3,024

13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania

Shutterstock
A neighbourhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Population: 6,034,700

Median family income: $US102,002

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US366,891

Total affordable square feet: 2,837

12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Wikimedia Commons
Homes in Dallas, Texas.

Population: 6,812,400

Median family income: 88,252

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US277,205

Total affordable square feet: 2,748

10. Washington DC-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia

Wikimedia Commons
Apartments in Washington, DC.

Population: 5,950,200

Median family income: $US130,388

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US511,656

Total affordable square feet: 2,517

7. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota

Google Maps
A neighbourhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Population: 3,459,100

Median family income: $US99,845

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US373,880

Total affordable square feet: 2,316

8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

Google Maps
A neighbourhood in Phoenix, Arizona.

Population: 4,398,800

Median family income: $US77,134

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US255,947

Total affordable square feet: 2,071

5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Google Map
A neighbourhood in Riverside, California.

Population: 4,380,900

Median family income: $US74,318

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US216,411

Total affordable square feet: 1,321

3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

Google Maps
A neighbourhood in Miami, Florida.

Population: 5,828,200

Median family income: $US71,749

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US183,136

Total affordable square feet: 1,141

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Shutterstock
Homes in San Francisco, California.

Population: 4,516,300

Median family income: $US120,013

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US438,646

Total affordable square feet: 1,091

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Wikimedia Commons
A neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

Population: 13,131,400

Median family income: $US85,210

Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US256,736

Total affordable square feet: 757

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.