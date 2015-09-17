How big a home a family can afford in 15 major US cities

If you’re considering moving to Los Angeles, get comfortable with close quarters — the typical family in this southern California city can afford a mere 757 square feet of living space.
That’s according to NerdWallet’s recent report estimating how much space a family earning the area’s median income can afford in the 100 most populated US metros.
Pulling data on debt, housing costs, and home prices, NerdWallet assessed how much a “married couple family” (two adults with zero to four children, according to the BLS) with median income could afford to spend on a home while remaining within reasonable budget parameters. This recommended home price was then divided by Zillow’s 2014 median price per square foot to calculate how big of a space the typical family can afford.
(Read the full methodology in the report.)
Below, we included the following data for the 15 biggest metro areas in the US:
• The median family income, which NerdWallet determined by collaborating with the Bureau of Labour Statistics to project 2013 numbers into 2015
• NerdWallet’s suggested amount to spend on a home
• The total affordable square feet for a typical family, ranked from highest square footage to lowest
Population: 5,524,700
Median family income: $US84,896
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US287,607
Total affordable square feet: 3,032
Population: 4,295,000
Median family income: $US85,835
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US297,141
Total affordable square feet: 3,024
Population: 6,034,700
Median family income: $US102,002
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US366,891
Total affordable square feet: 2,837
Population: 6,812,400
Median family income: 88,252
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US277,205
Total affordable square feet: 2,748
Population: 5,950,200
Median family income: $US130,388
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US511,656
Total affordable square feet: 2,517
Population: 3,459,100
Median family income: $US99,845
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US373,880
Total affordable square feet: 2,316
Population: 4,398,800
Median family income: $US77,134
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US255,947
Total affordable square feet: 2,071
Population: 4,380,900
Median family income: $US74,318
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US216,411
Total affordable square feet: 1,321
Population: 5,828,200
Median family income: $US71,749
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US183,136
Total affordable square feet: 1,141
Population: 4,516,300
Median family income: $US120,013
Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US438,646
Total affordable square feet: 1,091
