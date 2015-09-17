How big a home a family can afford in 15 major US cities

Shutterstock Families living in San Francisco can afford about 1,091 square feet.

If you’re considering moving to Los Angeles, get comfortable with close quarters — the typical family in this southern California city can afford a mere 757 square feet of living space.

That’s according to NerdWallet’s recent report estimating how much space a family earning the area’s median income can afford in the 100 most populated US metros.

Pulling data on debt, housing costs, and home prices, NerdWallet assessed how much a “married couple family” (two adults with zero to four children, according to the BLS) with median income could afford to spend on a home while remaining within reasonable budget parameters. This recommended home price was then divided by Zillow’s 2014 median price per square foot to calculate how big of a space the typical family can afford.

(Read the full methodology in the report.)

Below, we included the following data for the 15 biggest metro areas in the US:

• The median family income, which NerdWallet determined by collaborating with the Bureau of Labour Statistics to project 2013 numbers into 2015

• NerdWallet’s suggested amount to spend on a home

• The total affordable square feet for a typical family, ranked from highest square footage to lowest

15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia Google Maps A neighbourhood in Atlanta, Georgia. Population: 5,524,700 Median family income: $US84,896 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US287,607 Total affordable square feet: 3,032 14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan Google Maps A neighbourhood in Warren, Michigan. Population: 4,295,000 Median family income: $US85,835 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US297,141 Total affordable square feet: 3,024 13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania Shutterstock A neighbourhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Population: 6,034,700 Median family income: $US102,002 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US366,891 Total affordable square feet: 2,837 12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas Wikimedia Commons Homes in Dallas, Texas. Population: 6,812,400 Median family income: 88,252 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US277,205 Total affordable square feet: 2,748 10. Washington DC-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia Wikimedia Commons Apartments in Washington, DC. Population: 5,950,200 Median family income: $US130,388 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US511,656 Total affordable square feet: 2,517 7. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota Google Maps A neighbourhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Population: 3,459,100 Median family income: $US99,845 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US373,880 Total affordable square feet: 2,316 8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona Google Maps A neighbourhood in Phoenix, Arizona. Population: 4,398,800 Median family income: $US77,134 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US255,947 Total affordable square feet: 2,071 5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California Google Map A neighbourhood in Riverside, California. Population: 4,380,900 Median family income: $US74,318 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US216,411 Total affordable square feet: 1,321 3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida Google Maps A neighbourhood in Miami, Florida. Population: 5,828,200 Median family income: $US71,749 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US183,136 Total affordable square feet: 1,141 2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California Shutterstock Homes in San Francisco, California. Population: 4,516,300 Median family income: $US120,013 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US438,646 Total affordable square feet: 1,091 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California Wikimedia Commons A neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California. Population: 13,131,400 Median family income: $US85,210 Suggested amount to spend on a home: $US256,736 Total affordable square feet: 757

