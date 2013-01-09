Beyoncé's Clothing Designer Reveals Singer's Over-The-Top Etiquette

Photo: Associated Press

A fashion designer for Beyoncé Knowles said she and her younger sister, Solange, are the only celebrities who return clothes dry-cleaned and neatly packed in a box.The sisters also include hand-written thank you notes, designer Rubin Singer told Glamour.



“They are true ladies,” Singer told the magazine.

While Beyonce is a household name, she is usually quiet about her personal life.

Other celebrities Singer has worked with include Alicia Keys, Glenn Close, Lucy Liu, and Heidi Klum, according to his biography.

