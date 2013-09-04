What Beyoncé Has Accomplished In 32 Years Is Mind-Blowing

Frank Micelotta/AP Following the disbandment of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé embarked on a game-changing solo career.

Before she paid the “Bills, Bills, Bills,” fell “Crazy In Love,” and put a ring on it, Beyoncé Knowles was an aspiring singer stuck in Houston, Texas.

Now married to music mogul Jay Z, Beyoncé is the third-most honored woman in Grammy Award history — claiming 17 wins — and a global symbol for female empowerment.

Her chart-topping solo singles include “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)”, “Halo,” “If I Were A Boy,” “Irreplaceable,” “Naughty Girl,” and “Crazy In Love.”

In honour of the original Independent Woman’s 32nd birthday, get to know Beyoncé as the daughter, wife, mother, superstar, businesswoman, and free spirit that defined a generation of R&B and pop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.