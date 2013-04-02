See How Craftsmen Make Each Bentley Flying Spur One-Of-A-Kind

The New York International Auto Show opened to the public this weekend at the Jacob Javits centre, b



ut Business Insider got a sneak peek at Bentley’s new Flying Spur, which officially debuted at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year.The car comes with a hefty $206,000 price tag, but for people who care about driving a unique vehicle — and who can afford it — it’s worth the cost. (Of course, the total price can rise tremendously depending on how it’s outfitted.)

Customers who are buying the Flying Spur can design their vehicles so they are one-of-a-kind, picking their own woods, leathers, and even stitching styles so they get exactly what they want.

We had the opportunity to speak with the leather and wood craftsmen who make many of the car’s details by hand, and they showed us everything that makes Bentley’s new Flying Spur special.

