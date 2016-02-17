6 scientific ways being bored can help you succeed

With our ever-growing to-do lists and so much technology at our fingertips to amuse ourselves with, boredom rarely seems like an option anymore.

Unfortunately for us, this may be a bad thing.

Research suggests that we could be missing out on a lot by not being bored. Here’s why it’s a good idea to unplug and get back to boredom for a while:

NOW WATCH: Americans are quitting their jobs like crazy







Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.