After bees fill honeycombs with honey, they seal them with beeswax. Beekeepers often get the honey out by slicing the honeycombs with hot knives, uncapping it and letting the honey spill out.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Sydney Kramer.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.