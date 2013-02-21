How Becoming A Dad Is Inspiring Pinterest's CEO To Make Money From His Giant Website

Ben Silbermann recently became a father. And having a baby may have inspired him to start monetizing Pinterest.



Pinterest has raised a boatload of money and investors think it’s worth billions of dollars. According to ComScore, 28 million people visiting Pinterest every month but internal analytics are likely much higher.

Still, the 5-year-old company hasn’t tried to make money. But that doesn’t mean Silbermann isn’t mulling over ways to generate revenue.

In a recent interview with MIT Technology Review, Silbermann said:

I had a kid recently, so I planned the kid’s nursery with my wife on Pinterest. I plan activities to do with my kid. A lot of those things end up being the blueprint of what I end up buying and doing. I think that’s at the heart of how we’ll eventually make money. It would be better if it showed me the perfect crib to get and I could go get it—that would be better than Pinterest is now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.