Bartenders reveal what they really think of 16 popular drink orders

Long Island iced teas are a polarizing drink order.

Long Island iced teas are mixed-liquor drinks that are typically made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, cola, and lemon.

Some bartenders think you should skip the Long Island iced tea — but others think it just takes the right bartender to make a great version of the cocktail.

“First of all, let me see some ID. And why are you over 20 and still ordering this god-awful drink?” New York City bartender Santana Burriss joked, adding he’ll “happily give the guest what they want” even if he’s not a huge fan of this order.

On the other hand, Cody Goldstein, who runs Muddling Memories, a hospitality group and consulting service that creates immersive bar experiences, said people who order Long Island iced teas often get a pretty good deal.

He said someone who orders this drink is “a value shopper who knows how to get the best bang for [their] buck.”

Ultimately, he said, the key to this drink is a good bartender who knows how to make a well-balanced cocktail.

If you’re looking to order something similar to but not quite as strong as this drink, Goldstein said, try a Hurricane, which is typically made with rum and citrus juice.