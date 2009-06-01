How Barack Obama Turned Energy Policy Sexy

There’s no reason to think the U.S. will return to its previous levels of car ownership. [Felix Salmon]
Chasing down the rumours on Bloom Energy, Kleiner Perkins stealthy energy company, is fun but pointless. [Greentech Media]
Though often maligned carbon offsets are a smart way to eliminate emissions. [NYT]
How Barack Obama made energy policies ‘pop’. [WaPo]
Even if you want to put solar panels on your roof, your town might not let you. [Detroit Free Press]
Hurricane season adds pressure to the energy sector, especially in the Gulf of Mexico. [FT]
Poland pouring $1.8 billion into renewable energy. [Reuters]
