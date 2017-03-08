GOLDMAN SACHS: Trump's regulatory reform will benefit 3 banks more than the others

President Donald Trump’s promise, and subsequent executive order, to ease Obama-era regulations on Wall Street banks has been a major driver behind the rally in bank stocks since the election.

A team of Goldman Sachs analysts led by Richard Ramsden, managing director at the firm, have come out with a research note exploring the potential benefits for banks from deregulation.

While “the bulk of the regulatory framework will not change,” the team noted, “we estimate money centres could see 28% EPS upside vs. our 2018 estimates, while SIFI banks could see mid-teens EPS growth.” In particular, “we see C (Citigroup), BAC (Bank of America) and JPM (JPMorgan) best positioned,” they said.

Citigroup has been the weakest performer among Goldman’s 3 picks, up 20% since the election. That’s compared to gains of 31% and 49% posted by JPMorgan and Bank of America respectively. The broader S&P 500 financial sector stocks are up 24% over the same period.