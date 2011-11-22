INFOGRAPHIC: See The Shady Way Some Banks Increase Overdraft Fees

The next time you check your bank account, take a good look at the order of the transactions. Some banks have been getting away with listing purchases out of order, which seriously impacts the number of overdraft fees they can slap you with.



The Pew Charitable Trusts is calling on regulators to crack down on the practice, citing a district court ruling in North Carolina that found Wells Fargo’s large-to-small posting order to be unfair and deceptive to consumers. The bank was quick to backpedal, announcing in May that it would post its debits in chronological order, according to Pew.

“Pew is encouraging an end to this practice and for banks to post transactions in a full disclosed, objective and neutral manner that does not maximise overdraft fees,” the group says.

See how the shady practice works below:

Photo: www.pewtrusts.org

