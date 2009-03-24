How Banks And Hedge Funds Will Scam The TALF

Joe Weisenthal

Today’s new public-private partnership bailout scheme is very similar to the TALF, the Fed program that will let hedge funds lever up their purchases of distressed assets. It’s the same deal: The banks get to dump “toxic” assets, the hedge funds set a price, and taxpayers get their money back if anyone makes a profit.

But it looks like the TALF could easily be scammed, resulting in huge losses for the taxpayer.

Zero Hedge explains the process.

  1. First the hedge fund buys an asset with a face value of $100 for $80. The hedge fund puts up $2.40, while the Fed contributes the rest, $77.60. Huge leverage.
  2. The next day, the hedge fund re-runs the model and realises that they overpaid the bank. Turns out, it was only worth $20 — which was where the market had been, sans-government leverage.
  3. The hedge fund loses it entire $2.40, and the taxpayer loses its entire $77.60.
  4. BUT! The bank buys the asset back from the hedge fund at $20, while paying it a $5 million fee for its trouble.
  5. The upshot: The banks sells high, buys low. The hedge fund collects a fee for holding the asset. And the taxpayer is screwed.

Good deal, eh!?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.