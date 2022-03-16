VIDEO: How banana plant waste is turned into menstrual pads

India grows more bananas than any other country, but the stalks normally go to waste.

A startup is turning those stalks into biodegradable sanitary pads.

The company’s founders hope to improve menstrual health in India, where one in four women still don’t have sanitary period supplies.

