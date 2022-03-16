VIDEO: How banana plant waste is turned into menstrual pads

- India grows more bananas than any other country, but the stalks normally go to waste.
- A startup is turning those stalks into biodegradable sanitary pads.
- The company’s founders hope to improve menstrual health in India, where one in four women still don’t have sanitary period supplies.
One in four women in India don’t have the supplies they need for their period. One startup is turning farm waste into biodegradable pads that could prevent the mountains of plastic trash conventional pads create.
