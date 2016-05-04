Here's how bagpipes are made

Bagpipes are immensely complicated instrument. Each pipe serves a different purpose, and is carved in intricate, decorative ways. Some of the components are just for decoration, but others are absolutely essential. Here’s how they’re made.
This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Science Channel.
Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by Ben Nigh
