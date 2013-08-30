How New York Institution Ess-A-Bagel Makes Its Beloved Bagels

The quality of a New York bagel is unlike anywhere else: Some say it has something to do with the water. Others say it’s a matter of using the best ingredients.

At Ess-A-Bagel, the second-best bagel shop in New York according to Yelp users, it’s also about process, precision, and practice.

Videographer Paul Lin went behind the scenes at Ess-A-Bagel to see how they make this light, chewy New York food icon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.