How Bad Will The Ad Market Get? Time To Get Out The History Books

Look, we don’t want to pile on, because like everybody else, we have had a very jittery last few days (adding that CNBC monitor to the office has most definitely not helped). But just in case anyone was still harboring hope that the whatever-we-want-to-call-it won’t crush the ad business, here’s a helpful/depressing chart from Lehman/Barclays, which illustrates the linkage between ads and the wider economy for the past 48 years:



Depressing anecdote from the present tense: An ad industry exec we met with today tells he’s now hearing about ad networks seeing Q4 cancellations. So. Time for some black humour to cheer you up for the rest of the day. If you’re time-strapped, perhaps because you have to race home and decide what to do with the remainder of your 401(k), we’re offering it in two different lengths. Enjoy. Job Market 2009 – Watch the top videos of the week here



