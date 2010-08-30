How Bad Is It For Obama? Look How He's Completely Lost The New York Times

The big political event of the weekend was Glenn Beck getting at least 100,000 to hear him talk about faith and restoring America, and all that stuff.



And yes, the level of motivation on the right is bad news for the Democrats.

But it’s not just that the right is uber-motivated. One of Obama’s key bases — the NYT and its readers — is throwing in the towel.

Check out this Krugman post where he wonders when Obama is finally going to do something bold on the economy… and then check out the dispirited comments.

Here’s one of the top-rated ones:

I don’t understand the inaction (both legislatively and use of his bully pulpit) either…. I can only HOPE, that the President knows something that everyone else doesn’t. Barring that, then he isn’t the person I voted for.

Then go read this unsigned official editorial from the Times: Waiting For Mr. Obama. The first line:

If President Obama has a big economic initiative up his sleeve, as he hinted recently, now would be a good time to let the rest of us in on it.

Then go read this from the Week In Review section about Obama’s rapidly dwindling policy options on the economy.

It all seems pretty clear. Obama has lost the NYT and its readers. That’s not his total constituency but it represents an important one in terms support and money. His perceived failure to act with gusto on the economy is what did it.

