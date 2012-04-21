The Cost Of All Your Bad Habits Is More Than Just Stress

Photo: Flickr / SuperFantastic

Good Morning DINKS!I am happy to say that I do not have any expensive bad habits; I don’t drink and I don’t do any illegal or legal substances.



I am a reformed spend-a-holic, and I am happy to say that now I enjoy spending less and saving more.

One of my personal vices is Reality TV.

I love watching Survivor on CBS and I really love watching Storage Wars on A&E.

I recently watched a show on A&E called Intervention.

I know that this show has been on TV for a while, but I have never actually watched an episode.

I don’t really enjoy watching Reality TV Shows about people’s bad habits and addictions because it makes me sad to see that they are ruining their lives by choice.

There are so many diseases in this world that we cannot control or cure; I don’t know why someone would willingly drink alcohol excessively or inject themselves with illegal drugs by choice.

I recently had my own personal encounter with crazy alcoholics when I was physically attacked by my Evil Step Mother, but that is a whole other story and it is beside the point.

A few weeks ago I finally decided to watch an episode of Intervention on A&E and I couldn’t believe what I saw.

Bad Habits not only ruin families, they also ruin finances.

Intervention on A&E TV

Brittney from Orange County California has 12 drinks a day, and she doesn’t think that she is an alcoholic. Brittney started drinking at age 18 and for years she has been spending her parent’s money on her own bad habits.

12 drinks can cost up to (or even more than) $80 every single day. I don’t know about you, but there are at least 5 other things (off the top of my head) that I can think of that I would rather do with $80 other than get drunk.

The second episode of Intervention featured the story of Ricardo.

He uses illegal drugs at least 5 times a day. Using drugs can be a very expensive habit; the shocking thing about Ricardo’s story is that he has been unemployed for 7 months.

Ricardo borrows money from his family members and steals money from his kids in order to buy illegal drugs.

Ricardo is a man who had everything and lost it all; he turned to drugs after his divorce and now he cannot get rid of his addictive bad habit.

His finances are currently messy, but nonetheless Ricardo still continues to spend over $100 per day on illegal drugs to feed his bad habit.

Bad Habits Can Be Costly

This is a concept that I just can’t grasp; I don’t understand how people with no money can spend $100 per day on alcohol or illegal drugs.

Maybe I don’t understand this because I live on a budget, maybe I don’t understand this because I try to spend my money on things that matter, or maybe I just don’t understand spending money on alcohol or illegal drugs because I don’t have an addiction.

However, in my opinion drinking and buying illegal drugs is a choice. It is a conscious decision that those people choose to make.

For me the choice is not about an addition, it’s about managing our money wisely.

