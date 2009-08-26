We Need More Than 'Hope' For A Viable Consumer Rebound

The latest consumer confidence show a rebound above the key 50-level, but remain pretty ugly if you actually break down the indicator’s components. As shown below, most of the increase was caused by consumer expectations rather than items related to people’s actual situation today. Next, we’d like to see more people describing current reality as looking good.



(Chart via Econompic)

