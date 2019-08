Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, also known as “The Twins” were introduced in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” So in translating them from the comic book page to screen, how did filmmakers choose to show their awesome powers to the world? This short video fills you in.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Video courtesy Walt Disney.

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.