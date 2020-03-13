Automaker stocks are enduring their worst period since the financial crisis and the market selloff due to coronavirus fears isn't helping. Here's how car manufacturers are responding.

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo General Motors Co. displays the new Chevrolet 2020 Silverado HD pickup truck at the GM Flint Assembly Plant in Flint, Michigan, U.S. February 5, 2019.

Automaker stocks are enduring their worst period since the financial crisis and the bankruptcies of General Motors and Chrysler. The selloff has been provoked by widening concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak globally.

GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Tesla, and Ferrari have all declined in the past week, calling into doubt an auto sales boom that in the US has produced five consecutive record- or near-record sales years.

However, throughout the US industrial heartland, factories continue to operate. None of the Detroit Big Three has curtailed manufacturing, nor has Tesla.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.