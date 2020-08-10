1 in 3 Australians have received government payments in recent months during the pandemic. Here's how we spent it.

Australians have been spending their government support payments carefully. (Asanka Ratnayake, Getty Images)

New data from the ABS shows one in three Australians have received government support payments.

Tasmanians have scooped the most per capita, with nearly one in two receiving some form of payment.

It appears to have been well-spent, with most people using it to pay bills, buy essentials, bolster savings and pay off debt.

Australians have been receiving an unprecedented flood of cash courtesy of the government – and it looks to have largely been well spent.

New ABS data released on Monday show one in three Australians, and nearly half of all Tasmanians, have received something in recent months.

“People living in Tasmania were the most likely to have received a stimulus payment in May followed by people in South Australia (39%) and Queensland (37%),” ABS head of household surveys Michelle Marquardt said.

The figures also indicate exactly how recipients spent the money, with most people prioritising the essentials.

Around 42% of people used the support payments to pay household bills while one in three used the money to buy groceries. One in five spent the money on other household items, while 14% used it to make mortgage or rental payments.

The government will perhaps be less enthused about the 39% who simply topped up their savings with it. While a prudent course of action, the government would perhaps prefer it be used to stimulate the economy directly through spending, as it battles its way through a recession.

Still, it’s unlikely to draw the same criticism as earlier ‘controversial’ data which fleshed out how Australians were spending their superannuation withdrawals. While much noise was made about money being spent on pizza and beers, it’s exactly the kind of cheap food and drink that you’d suspect those in financial stress to buy. Hardly lobster and French champagne, after all.

If I was being forced to dip into my superannuation to survive, because the government is incapable of looking after its people, I’d probably buy myself some pizza and beers too, to commiserate the fact that my future has been ruined by some fuckhead on a $500K taxpayer income. — DDNet – We like Japanese games :D (@MattSainsb) June 1, 2020

However, plenty of government support dollars made their way into the real economy – albeit at a slimmer rate. Roughly 10% of people spent their payments on medical supplies and services, household furnishings, as well as clothing and footwear.

Around one in 20 spent the money recreationally, such as on streaming services, or on home projects. Pending their compliance in wearing a mask, Bunnings has presumably welcomed many of them in with open arms.

All the while, Dan Murphy’s may have been left out in the cold.

