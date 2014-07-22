How Australian Companies With The Best Marketing Are Starting To Pull Away From Competitors

Jean-Frederic Chapuis of France takes the 1st place, Christoph Wahrstoetter of Austria takes the 2nd place,Brady Leman of Canada takes the 3rd place during the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Men’s and Women’s Ski Cross at La Plagne, France. Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

The difference between being just average and the best in Australia means getting twice as much business for the same effort.

According to new research from Adobe, the best marketers in Australia and New Zealand are pulling further away from their competitors.

The research also confirms that digital excellence is closely linked to revenue growth and other business success metrics.

“We are seeing a major gap developing between being average and being in the top 20% of marketers across Australia and New Zealand,” says Tamara Gaffney, Principal Analyst at the Adobe Digital Index.

For conversion rates alone, what Adobe calls the “best of the best” local websites which sell online deliver nearly double the average conversion rate.

The average conversion rate (selling something or seeing a website visitor take action such as filling in a form) is 2.1 people per hundred.

As this Adobe chart shows, the best do almost double that, about 4.1 per 100.

“They are proving that making a commitment to digital excellence can result in a significant increase in revenue,” the US based analyst says.

The Adobe Digital Index Best of the Best Benchmark for Asia Pacific compares the overall average versus websites in the top 20% on six key performance indicators across six regions: Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, China and the United States.

Key performance indicators are smartphone and tablet traffic, stick rate (the percentage of visits that last more than one page), visits-per-visitor, time spent and conversion rate.

The research reveals insights into how the best digital marketing organisations are performing relative to the average. The research has previously been released in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and is now available in Asia Pacific for the first time.

Key findings for Australia and New Zealand:

Best websites optimised for smartphone visitors outperform average sites by 6.9%

Australia and New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, have seen the most overall growth in tablet share; the best of the best sites achieve about 5% more tablet visits than the average.

Best websites are more engaging with high stick rates of 66% in comparison to average websites that stand at 46%.

Loyal return visitors for websites are key and difference in return visits for the best of the best websites was 34.9% higher than average websites.

Time spent on websites which is the best metric for site engagement for best of the best websites increased by 32.1% in 2013 compared to 2012 whilst it was a mere 1.2% increase for average websites.

“There’s no such thing as digital marketing,” says Gaffney who is in Australia from the US to speak at Adobe’s 2014 Digital Marketing Symposium. “It’s just marketing.”

“Across Asia Pacific, those marketers delivering best in class are on par with top marketers around the world.

“For example, we can see that stick rate is higher across Asia Pacific than in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. This is a leading indicator of two important elements of website success – optimised marketing acquisition activities and homepage relevance and engagement.”

