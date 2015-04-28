You've been arranging the groceries in your fridge all wrong

Stop putting your milk in your refrigerator door and stop putting your bread on top of the fridge. It turns out that seemingly harmless mistakes such as these can make a big difference in the freshness and safety of your groceries. Watch and learn the right way to organise your refrigerator.

