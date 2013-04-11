Here's How Arnold Palmer Orders An Arnold Palmer

Golf legend and four-time Masters winner Arnold Palmer has been hanging around Augusta National all week sporting his green jacket.



Palmer has made his half lemonade, half iced tea drink, the Arnold Palmer, something that many people enjoy. But how does the Arnold Palmer order one?

Steve Politi of the Star Ledger answered the question on everyone’s mind and asked the waitress who served Palmer:

“He leaned over and said, ‘I’ll have a Mr. Palmer.’ Then he winked.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.