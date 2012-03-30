Here's Where You're Most Likely To Hear About Your Next Job

mployment seekers attend the ‘JobExpo’ employment fair at the Radisson Martinique on Broadway hotel on January 25, 2012 in New York City.

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

From people you know but aren’t very close to. From Charles Duhigg’s excellent book The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business:



In fact, in landing a job, Granovetter discovered, weak-tie acquaintances were often more important than strong-tie friends because weak ties give us access to social networks where we don’t otherwise belong.

Many of the people Granovetter studied had learned about new job opportunities through weak ties, rather than from close friends, which makes sense because we talk to our closest friends all the time, or work alongside them or read the same blogs.

By the time they have heard about a new opportunity, we probably know about it, as well. On the other hand, our weak-tie acquaintances— the people we bump into every six months— are the ones who tell us about jobs we would otherwise never hear about.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related Posts:

5 things you need to know before you change jobs

What body language signals motivation, social skills and conscientiousness in a job applicant?

What are the three keys to moving your career forward?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.