It Is Utterly Mesmerising To See How Watches Are Made

Glashütte is a town in Sächsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge, Free State of Saxony, Germany.

It’s the birthplace of the German watchmaking industry.

A watch company called NOMOSGlashüttecreates beautiful, hand-crafted timepieces in this tiny town that’s built its reputation on excellence in watch-making.

A few months ago, the company created a video called “Look over the watchmakers’ shoulders” to show the process of how a watch is made, and it’s really cool.

Seriously, this stuff is captivating to watch:

Each component of the watch is selected and put together by hand:

And cleaned until it shines:

Can you imagine the patience you would need…

…to do this for each and every individual watch you were tasked with putting together?

There are lots of variations of NOMOS Glashütte watches:

But they are all made with painstaking precision.

From the NOMOS Glashütte site: “

Each year from now on, the watch will tick 100 million times and tock 100 million times. The mechanical oscillation of a watch is 3 hertz: that’s six half-swings per second (the escapement halts the watch six times a second) or 518,400 times a day.”

Watchmakers now say “it’s alive,” when a watch ticks for the first time.

“So the first tick is a big moment that we like to celebrate a little,” they add.

“The most important lesson: Those who build watches need patience and time. And the occasional coffee break,” say the folks at NOMOS Glashütte.

You can watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

