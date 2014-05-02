US

It Is Utterly Mesmerising To See How Watches Are Made

Caroline Moss

Glashütte is a town in Sächsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge, Free State of Saxony, Germany.

It’s the birthplace of the German watchmaking industry.

NOMOS

A watch company called NOMOSGlashüttecreates beautiful, hand-crafted timepieces in this tiny town that’s built its reputation on excellence in watch-making.

A few months ago, the company created a video called “Look over the watchmakers’ shoulders” to show the process of how a watch is made, and it’s really cool.

Seriously, this stuff is captivating to watch:

14 WatchYouTube

Each component of the watch is selected and put together by hand:

5 WatchYouTube

And cleaned until it shines:

4 WatchYouTube

Can you imagine the patience you would need…

12 WatchYouTube

…to do this for each and every individual watch you were tasked with putting together?

2 WatchYouTube

There are lots of variations of NOMOS Glashütte watches:

WATCHNomos

But they are all made with painstaking precision.

From the NOMOS Glashütte site: “
Each year from now on, the watch will tick 100 million times and tock 100 million times. The mechanical oscillation of a watch is 3 hertz: that’s six half-swings per second (the escapement halts the watch six times a second) or 518,400 times a day.”

Watchmakers now say “it’s alive,” when a watch ticks for the first time.

“So the first tick is a big moment that we like to celebrate a little,” they add.

16 WatchYouTube

“The most important lesson: Those who build watches need patience and time. And the occasional coffee break,” say the folks at NOMOS Glashütte.

17 WatchYouTube

You can watch the full video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.