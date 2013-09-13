Apple's New IBeacon May Spell The End Of NFC Technology

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Apple iBeacon One-Ups NFC And Makes The Internet Of Things A Reality (GigaOM)

You might have missed iBeacon in Apple’s flurry of new announcements this week. Basically, iBeacon uses Bluetooth technology to connect iPhones to physical sensors. It has a much higher range than any NFC chips and NFC sensors, making it more appealing to retailers who can utilise it for mobile payments and in-store marketing. Read >

Uni Messenger Seeks To Unite All Social Media Messaging Into One App (TechCrunch)

The mobile app, set to launch in October, aggregates users’ social media connections and will allow them to send private messages to contacts who use the most popular social networks, all through one interface. The biggest hurdle for the Start-up is that people who receive messages will have to download the app in order to read them. Read >

McDonald’s Is Testing A Mobile Ordering App (Business Insider)

Consumers will soon be able to order McDonald’s and pay for it on their phones with an app that the fast food chain will test initially in Salt Lake City, UT and Austin, TX. It’s another attempt to attract millennials and a younger crowd to the restaurant. This app would be the first of its kind among major fast food chains. Read >

New Apple TV Hardware Is In The Works (9 to 5 Mac)

Apple neglected its set-top box brand during this week’s media event, but 9 to 5 Mac reports that new Apple TV hardware should launch within the next month or so. It is likely to coincide with the launch of a new iPad as well. Read >

9 Mobile App KPIs To Know (Mashable)

Mashable discusses 9 key performance indicators that every app developer should know before launching their own apps:

Usage Lifetime Value Retention Rate Active Users Session Length Average Revenue Per User App Launch/Load Time User Acquisition User Experience/Happiness

Dell Revives Venue Mobile With Windows 8.1 Tablet (Computer World)

Dell is taking another stab at the mobile industry with a new Windows-powered tablet. The tablet will be manufactured under the Venue brand, which Dell abandoned after it discontinued its line of smartphones. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.