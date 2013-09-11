Here's How Apple's Fingerprint Technology Works On The IPhone 5S

Megan Rose Dickey
Apple just
officially announced and unveiled the iPhone 5S, which is supposed to be twice as fast as its predecessor and comes with a fingerprint sensor.

The fingerprint system, dubbed Touch ID, will let you unlock your phone by simply placing your finger on the home button.

We’ve broken down how the system works.

With Touch ID, all you have to do is touch your finger to the home button to unlock your phone. No more need for passwords .

With the new iPhone, you'll be able to use your fingerprint to buy apps, music, books, TV shows, and movies through the iTunes Store.

But first you'll need to add your fingerprint and set your phone to allow its use instead of your Apple ID password.

Simply tap your finger to set it up. The more you use TouchID, the better it gets at detecting your finger.

The button, which is made from Sapphire crystal, protects the underlying sensor.

It basically acts as a lens so that the sensor can precisely focus on your finger.

The steel ring detects your finger and tells TouchID to start reading your fingerprint.

The sensor takes a high-resolution image of your fingerprint.

It then analyses your fingerprint and categorizes it as (from left to right) arch, loop, or whorl.

TouchID then maps the details in the ridges of your finger. These ridges are smaller than the eye can see.

Your fingerprint gets encrypted and stored within the A7 chip. It's only accessible by TouchID, and will never be stored on Apple's servers or backed up on iCloud.

Here's what it looks like in action.

Now...

