Here's How Apple's Fingerprint Technology Works On The IPhone 5S

Apple just

officially announced and unveiled the iPhone 5S, which is supposed to be twice as fast as its predecessor and comes with a fingerprint sensor.

The fingerprint system, dubbed Touch ID, will let you unlock your phone by simply placing your finger on the home button.

We’ve broken down how the system works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.