Here's The Evolution Of Apple's IPhone Software From 2007 To 2015

Apple’s mobile software has changed a lot since the first iPhone was unveiled in 2007.

Most people remember the polarising flat design of iOS 7 compared to iOS 6, but it can be tough to remember all the little changes that happened throughout the entire evolution of iOS.

Luckily, the folks over at 7DaysShop have created a detailed infographic that highlights all the tiny changes that happened to the iPhone’s homescreen and apps, which you can see below.

To see the full infographic, which details the new features of each release of iOS, head on over to 7DaysShop.

