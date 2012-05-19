Morgan Stanley: Launching A TV Will Help Apple's Annual Revenue Explode To $400 Billion By 2015

If Apple does end up launching a television in the next two years as has been rumoured, it could help Apple’s annual revenue skyrocket to $400 billion by 2015, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty.



In a new research note, Huberty predicts that average annual U.S. household spending on Apple products is likely to double from $444 in 2011 to $888 in 2015 if the company enters into the television market. This projection, while certainly bullish, is based on similar increases in U.S. household spending after Apple entered into the smartphone and tablet markets.

“Apple’s US household spend doubled from $150/year in 2007 to $295/year in 2010 post launching iPhone and doubled from $295/year in 2010 to an expected $635/year in 2013 post launching iPad,” Huberty writes in the note. “An Apple TV is likely to generate a similar increase in average household spend, with some help from iPad and iPhone growth.”

Moreover, Huberty predicts that global household spending on Apple products will more than double to $393 over this time period, as Apple’s products – particularly the iPhone – penetrate more markets abroad.

She concludes that this increase in household spending could push Apple’s annual revenues to an incredible $400 billion by 2015. Apple’s revenues only passed $100 billion for the first time in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.