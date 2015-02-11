How Apple will make $1 million by taking on $1 billion of debt

Apple is raising over $US1 billion in Swiss debt after offering $US6.5 billion in US bonds earlier this month.

The company has about $US178 billion in cash, but interest rates are so low that it could actually turn a profit on the deal by using the cash to buy its own stock, reducing dividend costs.

Apple analyst Neil Cybart explains how on Above Avalon:

This is why taking on another loan is a no-brainer for Apple, even though the company has more than $US170 billion in cash on hand.

