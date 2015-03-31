Apple created a 'magical' system to help you find and choose the Apple Watch you want

Apple will sell dozens of different Apple Watch combinations starting next month, but for customers that want to browse and see all the Apple Watches in store, Apple has created a unique process for viewing and demoing the Watches before ultimately helping customers finalise a purchase.

According to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, once you book an Apple Store appointment to try on an Apple Watch, Apple will walk you “through a try-on and sales process” that looks like this:

First, you get matched with Apple Store specialist.

The specialist leads you to a display table to pick out the Apple Watch models that interest you — all Watches run on the same “demo loop” that shows off all the features, “making it a magical display,” according to Apple.

You can pick up to two Apple Watch models to try on.

Walk to one of the store’s 4-10 “try-on tables,” which provide secure drawers that store “up to 18 distinct Apple Watch and Apple Watch Sport units,” according to Gurman. The drawers also keep the Apple Watches charged when not in use.

Apple Watches at the “try-on table” also run the demo loops, but also make certain features like Haptic Feedback functional so you can experience what it’s like to no get a notification.

A few other important notes about how Apple is handling people at its physical retail locations:

Smaller Apple Stores, if they don’t have room for both the display and try-on tables, will only use the try-on tables

Customers without appointments to try on an Apple Watch can get in a line to see a specialist, which adds them to a waiting list. Customers are free to browse the rest of the store while they wait.

Customers will also have an opportunity to buy accessories after trying on the Apple Watch, including headphones, chargers, and extra wristbands.

The report adds that Apple also plans to sell AppleCare+ with the Apple Watch, which offers “a second year of hardware protection for the stainless steel and Sport models; Edition models come with two years of protection, and can have up to three years with AppleCare+.”

Read the full report over at 9to5Mac.

