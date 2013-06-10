New Report Details Just How Apple Will Change The Look Of The iPhone's Software

The new font Apple is using.

Just hours before Apple officially reveals the new look of its iPhone and iPad software, Seth Weintraub at 9to5Mac says he has the full scoop on how it will change.



Weintraub says he’s seen an early test version of the new iOS (the iPhone/iPad software). Here are the details on what he saw:

It now has skinny Helvetica Neue Ultra Light font throughout. This is the font that’s been featured on Apple’s banners at WWDC.

Instead of bars for the carrier signal, there are five dots that are grey or white depending on signal strength.

All of Apple’s native applications are getting new icons. These icons drop the bubble effect and instead have a shaded look to them.

The Photos app is going to have a colour wheel instead of the flower.

The camera app will look more like the camera icon on the lock screen.

Game centre also has a colour wheel effect.

There are two colour schemes inside these apps: black and white. It’s unclear why/when black is used or why/when white is used. It may have something to do with time of day, or the colour of your phone.

That’s about all on the looks front. What’s more important is whether or not Apple changed how things work. Real design is deeper than just superficial beauty.

We’ll have complete live coverage of Apple’s software event, so stay tuned. Until then, head over to 9to5Mac for more details.

