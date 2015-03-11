Here's how the Apple Watch will accommodate left-handed wearers

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith An attendee tries out an Apple Watch following an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015.

If you’re left-handed and you’ve taken a close look at the Apple Watch, you might be wondering, “How the heck am I supposed to actually use this thing?”

The two main physical controls on the Apple Watch — the digital crown and the button below it that brings up all your contacts — are on the right side of the device. So, lefties might be tempted to wear the Apple Watch on their right arms in the normal orientation, but that would force the digital crown to dig into their skin.

Not to worry, there is a simple workaround here: Just flip over the Watch so the crown faces the other way.

Here’s what Apple told Slashgear back in September when this issue came up the first time:

Apple tells us on initial setup, you can choose to have the watch face orient itself for use on the right wrist, making it friendly to lefties. The watch bands are also swappable, so your band isn’t facing the wrong way.

