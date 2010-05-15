The Best Response To Adobe's Lame 'We Love Apple' Ads

Yesterday Adobe rolled out a passive aggressive ad campaign declaring its love of Apple.



The punchline to Adobe’s “We love Apple” ads is, “We don’t love [Apple’s decision to ban Flash.]”

Here’s the ad via Engadget:

So far, Apple is basically ignoring the whole thing. Steve Jobs started the war with his essay about Flash, so Apple probably doesn’t have much to say.

But if Apple wanted to fight fire with fire, some wag on the internet (first spotted here) decided to mock up a snarky response on Apple’s behalf.

(For those in the dark, that little lego box shows up if you don’t have the Flash plugin installed in Safari, like on the iPhone and iPad. See here.)

Update: Apple sent out an email this afternoon telling customers to purchase Adobe’s software. A much more effective response.

