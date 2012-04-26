CHART OF THE DAY: In Case You Had Any Doubt About Where Apple Gets Its Money From

In case you had any doubt, Apple is an iPhone company now.



The iPhone accounted for 58% of Apple’s total revenue last quarter.

The iPhone didn’t exist five years ago. Today, the iPhone business alone is more profitable than Exxon.

Below, you can see how the iPhone has gone from zero to a hundred billion annually in the span of five years.

And if you think that’s mind blowing, then you need to check this out >

